Herdsmen attack: S-West youths task military on new tactics

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS — Worried by the persistent herdsmen attacks across the country, the South-West Youth Foundation has raised concerns over the tactics adopted by the military in tackling the menace.

The youths raised the concerns a summit themed: ‘Youths Social Inclusion and Economic Freedom: Challenges and Prospects’, in Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Director General, South-West Youth Foundation, Temitope Eniola, stressed that while present tactics proved not efficient, the military should adopt other strategies that could assist in nipping the crisis that had ravaged the north in the bud.

Earlier, Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Down Stream), Mr. Joseph Akinlaja urged the youths to get involved in politics, saying “the youths have the opportunity to become president if they are determined. If all the youths bond themselves together they will get it.

“Even if they don’t have the money, all they need to do is nominate one person among themselves and give him all the necessary support. They will win the Presidential election.”