Gov Dickson stimulates Alamieyeseigha’s kinsmen with airport project

By Samuel Oyadongha

AMASSOMA-RESIDENTS of Amassoma, the university town in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, and country home of former Governor-General of Ijaw nation, the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, are full of life over the tempo of activities at the state-owned international airport project in the locality.

Inspection

Inhabitants, drawn from within and outside the state on an inspection tour of the project site, lately, expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work, which have reached advanced stages of completion and praised the state governor, Seriake Dickson, for his commitment.

NDVlearned that the terminal building has the capacity to accommodate 500 passengers. The 3.5-kilometre runway has reached 75 per cent completion, while the taxi park facility is about 95 percent completed. The state government has also created space for expansion of the project, it was learned.

The project which is billed for completion in August, this year, according to the community leaders, will provide gainful employment to Bayelsans, accelerate economic prosperity, and promote peace and stability of the state.

The community leaders, led by the Ebenanaowei of Ogboin Clan, King Oweipa Jones Ene, who led the tour, inspected the runway, apron, fire bay, control tower, terminal building, power station and other facilities.

…will reduce unemployment, boost economy

They noted that Amassoma and all other surrounding communities, while playing their role as host communities to this huge state government project, will benefit immensely, and described the siting of the project in Amassoma as phenomenal and heart-warming.

King Jones-Ere called on the Federal Government to fulfill its part of the contractual obligation towards the airport project, assuring the state government of the people’s commitment to protect the project.

His words: “Words are not enough to describe my joy that we are hosting a powerful, gigantic and modern airport. We will do everything to support and protect this airport and we are positive about its expansion.”

In his remarks, the Amananaowei of Amassoma community, Major Graham Naingba (retd), expressed delight that the airport project would go a long way in reducing the unemployment rate in the state as well as provide training for the youths.

Rare opportunity for Amassoma

An indigene of Amassoma, who is chairman of the State Housing and Property Development Authority, Mr. Joseph Akedesuo, said it was a rare privilege for his community to host the international facility and expressed the hope that the people would benefit from the project.

“I relish the fact that the first airport in the heart of Ijaw land will witness the first flight in the next couple of weeks. I am here to thank Governor Seriake Dickson for bestowing on us this rare privilege to host this project and we are giving the assurance that we will be a good host community.”

In their separate speeches, youth leaders of Amassoma community, Mr. Joseph Douyi and Mrs. Goodhead Akpos lauded Governor Dickson for the project, as it would increase commercial activities.

Compensation

On the issue of compensation, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Hon. Kuroakegha Dorgu, who is from the area, announced the approval of N200 million by the state government as compensation to the land owners.

Speaking, the Director, Bayelsa Airlines, Mrs. Elizabeth Daitare-Akpama, assured that the project would be completed by the end of August this year.

Mrs. Daitare-Akpama, who said the facilities at the airport have reached advanced stages of completion, confirmed that the terminal building has the capacity to accommodate 500 passengers.

She explained that the 3.5- kilometre runway has reached 75 per cent completion, while the taxi park facility is about 95 per cent completed, noting that, the state government has also created space for expansion of the project.

Also in her remarks, Commissioner in the Assembly Service Commission, Mrs. Aperetari Ogugu, commended Governor Dickson for establishing the project in Amassoma and assured him that the people would always rally round the “Restoration” government.