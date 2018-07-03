Glo sends 3rd batch of promo winners to Russia

By Juliet Umeh

Telecom company, Glo-bacom, has announced that it has sent another five Nigerians who emerged winners in its ongoing Go to Russia customer appreciation promotion, to Russia to witness the ongoing World Cup football tournament. This is the third batch out of the 22 people that are supposed to experience the World Cup as winners through Globacom’s sponsorship.

The five lucky winners, who departed Saturday, include Aseruoma Glory Aworiwo from Delta State, Ajayi Odunayo Felix from Oyo State, Ojokojo Ernest Paul from Delta State, Izuchukwu Kizito Alih from Enugu State and Oladele Oluseyi Adetokunbo from Osun State. They were unveiled at the weekend at the Mike Adenuga Towers’ headquarters of Globacom in Victoria Island Lagos, where they were formally, sent forth.

The company congratulated them for becoming victorious in the ongoing promo and charged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and the brand which they represent when they get to Russia.

Speaking at the unveiling, Head, Enterprise Sales, Mr. Eric Uwaoma, explained that a total of 17 winners have so far gone on the trip out of the 22 lucky winners that will eventually benefit from the promo which offers an all-expense-paid trip to Russia.

He added that “12 subscribers have returned from Russia after visits to different monuments, tourist attractions and historical sites where they were treated to delightful experiences. We are happy that our subscribers are winning and that they are participating in Go Russia promo. At the end of the promo, 22 lucky winners would have participated in all-expense-paid trip to Russia to have World Cup experience,” he said.

Speaking at the event, one of the winners, 26-year-old Glory while expressing joy, told Vanguard that the trip will help heal his wound having lost his younger brother recently over a brief illness. “The trip will help me move on and forget my sorrows,” Glory said.

Another winner, a 43-year-old father of one, Ojokoto Paul, who is a marketer, also said: I have never won anything before, so when I got a call from Globacom, I was very happy. I just want to tell Nigerians that Go to Russia promo is real and I am one of the winners, heading to Russia right now.”

Also, a Theatre Art graduate from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Kizito Alih, said: ”I am grateful for this opportunity. I always tell people that Glo is the best. Glo is the only network service in my village, so all my family members including my parents, are all using Glo. I am very grateful for this opportunity.”