Foreigners heading to Ekiti arrested in Kogi

BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Three trailers load of illegal immigrants allegedly travelling to Ekiti State have been intercepted in Lokoja, Kogi State capital by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the officers of Nigerian Navy intercepted the trailers at the Naval post in Banda (a surburb of Lokoja) who later handed them over to the immigration officers.

The immigrants who are mainly young men, few women and young children were convened in three different trailer trucks with registration number XD 1464 LD, SRZ 148 XA and KMC 514 ZV.

Some of the immigrants before they were condoned off by the immigration staff revealed they are on their way to Ekiti state.

A source within the immigration who corroborated the story said some of them confessed to the Command during interrogation that they were going to Ekiti to vote in the forthcoming governorship election as they allegedly display their voters card.

The source said some of the suspects disclosed to them that they have been mobilized for the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election.

However few others claimed they are traders heading to Okene where they sell food stuffs.

Vanguard visit to the State Immigration headquarter, Lokoja show the travellers been interrogated by the Immigration officers.

Confirming the news, the Public Relation officer of Kogi State Immigration command, Mr. Olasunkami Salami who spoke with Vanguard on phone said the command is still profiling the immigrants to ascertain where they are coming from and where they are going.

He however promised to informed the newspaper of the outcome. But as of press time he was yet to call.