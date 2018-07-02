FG delaying allocations to instigate workers against me — Fayose

ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has accused the Federal Government of deliberately delaying allocations to states in the federation because of the July 14 poll in Ekiti, with a view to instigating workers in the state against his government.

Speaking on a radio and television broadcast in Ado Ekiti, over the weekend, Fayose said: “The Federal Government has refused to share the allocation. They decided to delay so that workers in Ekiti would be angry with Fayose. They held a meeting last week Saturday and decided to delay the allocation so that workers won’t get salaries until after July 14 poll. They owe me two budget supports. They delayed the salaries of the workers across the nation because of Ekiti State. Is that a government that loves the masses?”

On the July 14 poll, he said: “The power of the people is greater than those of us in power; peoples’ might is greater than federal might. Anything that does not represent the truth in this poll will fail.”