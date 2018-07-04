Fela Kuti: Nigerians wants FG to brand legend to boost tourism

Some Nigerians on Twitter have called on the Federal Government to properly brand Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s story and legacy in order to increase tourists influx in the country.

The call came following the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the New Afrika Shrine, which is a popular Fela ‘museum’.

Fela was a legendary multi-instrumentalist, musician, composer and pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre.

He was also a human rights activist, and political maverick.

The proponents of the branding explained that the late Afrobeats Legend remains an international brand even after death as he piques the interest of music lovers and Human Rights activists alike.

They held the opinion that the Federal Government could generate huge revenues from tourists who would want a structured guide on the life and times of Fela, especially in Lagos.

@Yemitwist tweeted, “No doubt, Fela is enough tourism.”

@Joidbg wrote, “Believe it or not #Fela can generate the ministry of tourism enough income if branded properly… #CelebrateAfricanCulture #MacronAtNewAfrikaShrine”.

@BanksandPhil tweeted, “Nigeria needs to tap into the influence and legacy of the great legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Abami Eda is an icon all over the world. This is a tourist attraction Nigeria can benefit from.”

@Iam_realjayson said, “If President Emmanuel Macron could visit the Afrika Shrine in Lagos to #CelebrateAfricanCulture, then truly, we are yet to really understand and appreciate the value of Fela! Pele is considered a National Asset in Brazil. What have we done with Fela? Fela is enough tourism!”