FCMB Bank (UK) LTD expands personal and business banking

FCMB Bank (UK) Limited recently obtained a variation of its banking permission to include retail (investments) services. The permission was granted by the Prudential Regulation Authority and became effective on June 8, 2018.

Based on this approval, FCMB Bank (UK) Limited is now able to extend the level of excellent banking services its Corporate and Institutional customers to High Net Worth Individuals, HNWI, and small and medium business enterprises.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer, FCMB Bank (UK) Limited, Mr James Benoit said: “This approval and extension of services is a major achievement which will enable the bank deliver its promise of being the Corporate and Private Bank for African-oriented entrepreneurs, investors and professionals across all their banking needs. The bank will be expanding its premises and entering into partnerships with Fintech providers to open up service options to our clients and enhance their overall banking experience.”

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer, of FCMB Group Plc, Mr. Ladi Balogun added: “Our successful UK platform has proven to be of great importance to the Nigeria stockbroking and international trade finance activities of FCMB Group. Leveraging our deep networks in Africa’s biggest economy, the importance of a London presence to many of our Personal and Business banking customers, and technological innovation, we welcome this opportunity to meaningfully serve more of our customers and grow the value of our UK franchise.”