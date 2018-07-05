Falana files N200m suit against DSS for journalist’s 2-year-old detention

LAGOS—HUMAN rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja on behalf of a journalist, Jones Abiri, who has been held in the custody of the Department of State Security for about two years without charge.

The court papers obtained on Wednesday showed that the suit filed on Tuesday, sought among other prayers an order directing the DSS to pay to the journalist the sum of N200m in damages for the illegal violation of his fundamental rights.

The suit prayed for a declaration that the detention of the journalist in Abuja without access to his family members, friends and medical doctors since his arrest on July 21, 2016 “is illegal and unconstitutional”.

Falana argued that the detention “violates” the applicant’s fundamental rights” including, rights to personal liberty, dignity of person, fair hearing, health and association, as well as freedom of association.

He also contended that Abiri’s rights which were violated by the DSS were guaranteed by sections 34, 35 and 40 of the Constitution as well as Articles 11 and 16 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.