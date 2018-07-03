Extradition: We’ve not taken action against Kashamu, NDLEA tells court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday, told the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court that it has not taken any action on a request for Senator Buruji Kashamu to be extradited to the United States of America, USA, to face drug-related charges.

The agency told the court that contrary to claims by the lawmaker, who is representing Ogun East Senatorial District, it suspended the extradition process in obedience to a court order that asked parties to maintain status quo, pending determination of the substantive suit before it.

Kashamu had through his lawyer, Mr. Olusegun Odubela, SAN, urged the court to restrain the NDLEA from arresting or extraditing him to the USA, until the legal action he instituted to enforce his fundamental right to liberty, is heard and determined.

Odubela urged the court to compel the agency to enter an undertaken that no action would be taken against his client regarding arrest or extradition, during the pendency of the case.

However, Justice Ahmed Mohammed who is presiding over the case said he had on May 30, declined an ex-parte application that prayed the court to grant an order of Interim Injunction against the NDLEA.

Justice Mohammed, who further noted that parties in the matter would ordinarily not do anything to overreach the pending suit, said he could not overrule himself by compelling NDLEA to sign an undertaken.

Meanwhile, following Odubela’s insistence for a categorical order, NDLEA’s lawyer assured the court that the agency was not making any move in the direction of fears repeatedly expressed by the lawmaker.

The counsel informed the court that a ruling that was delivered by Justice Babatunde Quadri of the same High Court on June 4, which requested parties to maintain status quo, was still subsisting and was being obeyed by the NDLEA.

Justice Mohammed subsequently adjourned the matter till October 18, to enable the NDLEA to respond to the Originating Summons Kashamu filed against it and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Kashamu had in the originating summons, urged the court to stop the Federal Government from extraditing him to the USA on the grounds that such action would amount to a violent abuse of his fundamental rights to freedom and liberty.