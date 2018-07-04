Everyone is important to us in APC, says Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Hours after members of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party nPDP announced its factional reformed All Progressives Congress APC, national chairman of the APC, Comrade Dams Oshiomhole has promised to run an all inclusive administration, saying everyone is important to the success of the party.



According to a late Wednesday statement from the Media Office of the party in Abuja, Oshiomhole spoke when he received the report of a high-level Appeal Committee set up to receive complaints and petitions arising from the recent National Convention of the party.

“We will do everything possible to be different from the way the NWC has operated in the past. I am aware having been a former governor and member of National Executive Committee NEC that there has been a tradition in the past that committees are set up, work is done, reports are submitted and action is not taken. We will act on every report submitted to us, we will not sit on the fence, we will side with the truth and we will ensure that justice prevails.

“My appeal to those aggrieved is the assurance that under my leadership, we will make our obvious mistakes but once our attention is drawn we will find courage to make up for our mistakes”, he said.

“I am very appreciative of the fact that we were all elected and in the case of some of us, we were even unopposed. That is a huge responsibility that our members have entrusted us, that we can pilot the affairs of the Party at this time. We knew there were challenges when we contested for the various offices to which we have now been elected. So we can’t claim we didn’t know.

“For us it is a huge opportunity to make a difference not only for our Party but to the Country. We will do everything possible to sustain confidence, to sustain trust. For us, everybody is important, everybody matters. We want to run an inclusive Party. But as I said in my acceptance speech, there are no losers. If we run the party efficiently and democratically, those who lost will find that their interests, whatever service they wanted to render are being rendered efficiently and democratically.

“As the saying goes, if God gives you power, may he not deny you wisdom, I pray for wisdom, I pray for courage and I believe we have it and we will deploy it to make peace within the APC family.”

Chairman of the Appeal Committee and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani disclosed that 24 petitions were received by the Committee.

He said; “We treated each case very seriously. It wasn’t our purpose to add kerosene to already raging fire. We made what we consider to be useful suggestions to the new National Working Committee that will give our members a feeling of justice.

“Justice does not mean you must win your case, it means that you will get a level playing field, that you are given the opportunity to make your case. The appellants had tremendous opportunity of presenting their cases, and they did.”