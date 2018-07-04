Ekiti poll: Vote wisely, Mrs Fayose urges residents

The wife of Ekiti governor, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, on Wednesday called on residents of the state to collect their Permanent Voters Cards and vote wisely in the July 14 governorship election.

Fayose gave the advice on Wednesday when she visited the Ekiti University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, and the State Specialist Hospital, Ikere -Ekiti.

She urged residents to vote for the candidates of their choice while refraining from actions likely to result in violence.

The governor’s wife, who paid the bills of more than 100 indigent patients in both hospitals, said she would visit the facilities again before the expiration of her husband’s tenure.

The Chief medical Director of the University Teaching Hospital, Dr Kolawole Ogundipe, had expressed gratitude to the governor’s wife for her regular visits to the hospital.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Samuel Omotayo, thanked Fayose for paying their hospital bills, praying that God would continue to bless her. (NAN)