Ekiti poll: Why we sued Fayemi over APC candidacy — Segun Oni group

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — THE Segun Oni Campaign Organisation has explained that it decided to drag the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the July 14 governorship election, Dr Kayode Fayemi to court over alleged ostracisation of its members by Fayemi’s group.

Explaining its controversial court case against the candidature of Dr. Fayemi, which was filed last week, the group, in a communiqué at the end of its expanded meeting in Ado Ekiti, alleged that Segun Oni’s group was treated as an outcast and complete strangers by Fayemi since his emergence as the party’s flag bearer.

In the communiqué Director General of SOCO, Dr. Ife Arowosoge, said it was “aware of the recent case pending before the High Court of Ekiti State instituted by the government of Ekiti State against the candidate of our party, Dr. Fayemi, for the purpose of disqualifying him from contesting the forth-coming election slated for July 14, 2018.”

The communiqué reads in part: “It is on this note we unanimously resolved to support the fore-sighted legal action instituted by the Segun Oni group as this will not only prevent the party from not being part of the governorship election but, very importantly, strengthen the rule of law and our democracy in Nigeria.

“The concerned and informed APC members should endeavour to educate our teeming supporters and members of the public that the main purpose of the court action by the Segun Oni group is to rescue our party particularly at the state level, should the Ekiti State government’s case is decided against our candidate at any time.

“All efforts by Segun Oni and his group in all the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State to make Fayemi and his group treat us as one united political family has proved abortive.

“It has become more worrisome in that the Fayemi group has continued its acts of marginalisation, maltreatment, harassment, and intimidation of our members at our party rallies.”