Ekiti guber : Why I rejected APC leaders’ plan to make me trade away Olusola – Fayose

…says DSS’ arrest of teachers is further de-marketting Fayemi among electorate

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has revealed that pressure was mounted on him by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to trade away the ticket given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola and support Dr Kayode Fayemi of the APC in the July 14 governorship poll in the state.

Fayose, who stated this during an interview on state radio and television in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday night, said, “They approached me to negotiate with them and trade away the ticket of Olusola to pave the way for the victory of Fayemi. They cited examples of leaders who have done that before and wished I do the same.

“But I bluntly told them that I will never do that. If others are doing it, I am not like them. I have integrity, I am Peter the Rock. I am set for another defeat of Fayemi and the APC. After Ekiti, we shall move to higher level in Abuja. They said I am stubborn, I told them I am stubborn because I am a man with principles. Ekiti people know where I stand. I will not betray Ekiti people who love me and my party.”

The governor said that his party was set for the election and to record another resounding victory.

On the arrest and intimidation of teachers and supporters of the PDP, Fayose noted that such action was making the people of Ekiti to hate the APC and Fayemi the more.

The governor also critical swipe at operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) for being partisan and doing the bidding of APC and its leaders.

The governor said the teachers were being harassed because of their resolve to vote Olusola, and wondered if the people Fayemi wanted to govern were the ones being clamped into detention by the DSS.

He urged the teachers, Okada operators, drivers, traders, artisans, youths, pensioners and workers to remain resolute in their determination to vote Olusola.

He also urged the people to protect their votes by staying after casting their votes to ensure that the votes count in the end.

He said, “Don’t go away after voting, stay back to monitor your votes, be vigilant and prepare for prospective riggers who would come around.”

Fayose also urged the people not to ne violent or return violence done against them by the opposition with violent acts, saying, ” if they bring violence, don’t retaliate. Our target is to win. If you are locked up, you will not be able to vote. Every effort I am making to liquidate the salary I am owing the workers are being frustrated by the Federal Government because of the election, thinking that would make the people vote Fayemi. Ekiti people will prefer a government that will owe them and pay later and not one that will sack them which Fayemi plans to do.”

The governor urged the people to come out enmass on the day of election and vote for Olusola.