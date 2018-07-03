Ekiti guber poll : Observer raises concerns over welfare of 30, 000 police personnel

….unveils election guide documents

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – AN election observer, Election Monitor (EM) Tuesday, raised concerns over welfare of 30, 000 police personnel to be deployed for security duty in the Ekiti State governorship election slated for July 14, 2018.

EM National Coordinator, Abidoun Ajijola, expressed this concern on Tuesday at a public presentation of two election documents entitled, ‘2018 Ekiti State Governorship Election Observation and Research Guide’ in Abuja.

Ajijola said there have been cases of delayed payment of allowances and logistics meant for police personnel deployed for elections, and as a result being exposed to temptations by unscrupulous politicians who most times succeeded in using them to commit election manipulations.

He also explained that the unveiled ‘Observation and Research Guide’ documents, which are Governorship Election Update and SWOT Analysis of Candidates,was part of EM’s mission and mandate to promote transparent electoral processes in Africa.

He said EM prepared the documents to provide readers with some quality information that enable them better understanding to follow the 2018 Ekiti State Governorship Election, as it will support the efforts of information sharing and strengthening the quality of observation of the Nigerian electoral process, which the publication was unbiased and not prepared in favour of any candidate or party and the cost of preparing the document was borne by EM.

He said: “Media reports indicate that the Nigeria Police will deploy 30,000 officers for the Ekiti Governorship Election which is a sharp increase from the 18,000 deployed in 2014 Ekiti State Governorship Election. What this means is that there will be an average of 1 policeman to every 30 voters in Ekiti State for this election. In addition there will be an average of 13 to 14 police officers per polling unit.

“This is unprecedented in any governorship election in the recent past in Nigeria. With the 18,000 officers deployed in 2014 many said the elections were over-militarised. With this sharp increase of police deployment this election is going to be the most heavily policed election in Nigerian history.

“While there have been some election violence related issues the security agencies must be cautious not to aggravate the situation. The key issue is not only the number of security personnel but also the impartiality and professional conduct of the officers while on electoral duty (welfare of the security agents is also key).

“The Nigeria Police leadership must endevaour to ensure that the welfare of its officers in Ekiti is taken into full consideration and made available on time.”

He also advised that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, adhere to lessons learnt from the plethora of elections conducted since the last general elections in 2015, and to ensure that it makes every effort to implement recommendations arising from these elections.

“Political actors should play by the rules and avoid any attempt to interfere or manipulate in the conduct of the 2018 Ekiti State Governorship Election. In addition candidates should desist from making inflammatory statements and threats of violence. It is expected that those involved in such should be apprehended by the security agencies.

“INEC needs to continue its development of the Nigerian electoral process by ensuring that it successfully achieves success in all areas within its control and appeals for support and/or intervention in areas outside its control”, he added.