Ekiti Guber : Ekiti House prays for peaceful election

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Lawmakers and members of staff of the Ekiti State House of Assembly have prayed for peace as the state entered the last lap of the 2018 governorship election.



Leading the prayer at the monthly prayer session in Ado Ekiti, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon (Pastor) kola Oluwawole called on Ekiti people to pray for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Pastor Oluwawole expressed confidence that Holy Ghost had taken control of the July 14 day election and charged all Ekiti people to conduct themselves peacefully, noting that God’s will shall be fulfilled on the day.

He used the occasion to pray against the incessant killings and natural disasters, fire outbreak and political uproar and prayed for God intervention in the affairs of Nigeria and Ekiti state, particularly at this period that Ekiti State Gubernatorial Election is around the corner.

He called for special prayer against those who are “bent on bringing sorrow to our land.”

He specifically condemned the recent killings in twelve villages in plateau State and called for more prayer for the county “so that the arrow of devil shooting around communities will not take over our lands.”