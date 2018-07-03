Edo Govt., security agencies to go after fake recruitment agency

…Obaseki urges job seekers to be circumspect of recruitment centres

The Edo State government has distanced itself from the illegal activities of a consulting firm, KAI Environmental, which has been collecting money from unsuspecting job seekers in the state with a promise to offer them jobs in the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability.



Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the state government is working with security organisations to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We received a report that KAI Environmental, a consulting firm, has been defrauding unsuspecting Edo people and residents by posing as a recruitment agency for the Edo State government.

“We have informed the police and other relevant security agencies to arrest the people behind the scam and bring them to justice,” Osagie said.

He explained that “EdoJobs is the only platform that recruits workers for the Edo State government,” and advised that “any other company that parades itself as a recruitment body or company for Edo State is out to scam job seekers.”

He warned that “the Obaseki administration does not collect money for jobs. We have digitised and centralised the process of giving jobs to qualified people in the state and all that is required of job seekers is to simply upload their applications on the EdoJobs portal, and they will be contacted by officials of government. Job seekers should be circumspect and report any organisation that parades itself as a recruitment company for the state government to security agencies.”

According to the report, the consulting firm,‎ KAI environmental, has allegedly fleeced job seekers in the state of millions of naira.

“The firm which has its operational Base at Bins Hotel, along Ekenhuan Road in Benin-City, was said to be collecting N2,000 for registration, N2000 for handouts during training and N15,000 for uniforms‎ ‎from applicants.

“Already, the first batch of 150 applicants are said to have concluded training and awaiting to be dispatch to their place of work,” the report said.