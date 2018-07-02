Drug abuse: NDLEA begs Plateau Govt to establish rehabilitation centre

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called on the Plateau Government to establish a rehabilitation centre for drugs addicts in the state.

Mr Ibrahim Braji, the state NDLEA Commander, made the appeal during an interview with Newsmen on Monday in Jos.

Braji said there was urgent need for the government to establish a rehabilitation centre or expand the already existing NDLEA mini rehabilitation and counselling centre to full capacity.

He pointed out that the establishment of a government owned rehabilitation centre would provide adequate accommodation for the growing number of drug dependent persons in the state.

He said the proposed centre would also help meet the growing needs of many people who are seeking rehabilitation and counselling services, but could not because of financial constraints.

According to him, the charges at the government owned rehabilitation centre will be affordable and accessible.

Braji also advised governments at all levels to incorporate the treatment of drug dependent cases at all levels of healthcare to alleviate the plight of drug victims.

He assured that the agency would continue to address issues of drug peddling and abuse to reduce menace to the barest level in the state.