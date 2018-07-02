Don’t engage in drug abuse, Pharmacists urge students

By Juliet Umeh

Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, Lagos State branch, has urged youths in the state to desist from engaging in illegal abuse or consumption of drugs without professional guidance.

The pharmacists made the call while rewarding secondary school students who emerged best in its Essay Competition to mark 2018 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Lagos.

The nationwide essay competition with the theme “Goals for Life: Say No to Drug Abuse” was to test students’ knowledge on drug abuse.

Speaking, the Chairman ACPN, Lagos branch, Dr. Albert Alkali, explained that drugs were good when taken according to prescriptions or when not misused and at the same time poisonous when misused.

According to him: “When you abuse drugs, you are not only putting yourself in danger but you put the lives of your family members in trouble. To be a responsible citizens who will contribute his/her quota to the development of the society, you are supposed to do what you are expected within the society to maintain good ethical values, good grounds; observing the rules set in your schools and at home.”

On her part, Drug Information Centre of ACPN chairman, Florunsho Bukola, noted that the issue of drug abuse had become a matter of urgent global public health concerns.

“As a matter of fact, it is regarded as an epidemic worldwide and Nigeria is not excluded. The abuse of drugs by adolescents has become of the world’s most disturbing health related problems.” she said.

Among the schools that participated in the completion, are Living World Academy Secondary School, Aba, Hepzibah Ogbonna; Eniola Sanye, Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School and Eniola Sanye, Federal Science and Technical College, took first, second and third positions respectively.