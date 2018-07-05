Don’t allow moneybags buy your conscience, IG warns policemen

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris has urged policemen deployed to the state to be content with their salaries and be wary of moneybags who could compromise them to manipulate the electoral process.

The Inspector General of Police made the statement in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday during a lecture organized for Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the state and other officers and men of the force to sensitize them on the need to exhibit right attitudes for this coming election.

Idris, who was represented by the Commander in charge of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), ACP Abayomi Shogunle, said electioneering and facilitating the will of the electorate were parts of the responsibilities of the police under him.

“You could recollect that those officers that were accused of having misbehaved in 2014 in Ekiti State have been investigated and punished by the authorities. “I want you to be professional in your duties and wherever you are posted to. The police work is like a service to the people. Don’t intimidate anybody to please politicians. You must think of your careers in the Force and prevent enjoyment of one day from destroying it. “I know your salaries are not big, but there is dignity in contentment. Don’t allow these moneybags to spoil your names and your future.

“Election will come and go, and later politicians shall realign and become friends while you will be in trouble, facing it all alone. “We are saying that we are going to dismiss whoever is found guilty of misbehavior in this election. If we have strong evidence against you, we will also take legal action against you as well”, the IG added.

Idris also directed the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Bello to direct his men to destroy all illegal check-points mounted across the state. “Though some checkpoints are made to create a defence; those are legal ones permitted to exist. But anyone that is mounted to extort the populace must cease to exist,” Idris stated. The IG urged the members of the public not to hesitate to report any police found not being professional in his conduct during the election to the PCRRU that will be headed by Shogunle.