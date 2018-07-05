C’River govt warns Ukelle/Izzi communal conflict refugees against retaliation

By Emma Una

CALABAR—PROFESSOR Ivara Esu, Cross River State Acting Governor, yesterday, visited the scene of the inter-communal clash between Ukelle people of Yala Local Government Area and their Igbeagu neighbours of Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Professor Esu told the over 7,000 refugees who gathered at the St. Benedict Primary School, Mfuma: “If you retaliate, you may kill somebody and the blood of that person will be on your head.”

He said it was the responsibility of the state government to protect and take care of them and that government was living up to that responsibility.

Esu said he and his Ebonyi State counterpart and the Director General of National Boundary Commission were holding meetings on how to demar-cate the boundary to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

He donated bags of rice, gari, beans and milk to the refugees.