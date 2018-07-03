Businessman denied bail 3 times, files appeal to challenge decision

By Onozure Dania

Lagos — A businessman Emmanuel Nwude, who was denied bail thrice by a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja, has filed an appeal before the Lagos division of the appellate court challenging the decision to deny him bail.

Nwude alongside two others were charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the High court on offences bordering on conspiracy, forgery and dealing with forfeited property without authorization.

While the other two were granted bail, his has been denied by the court.

In an appeal filed by his counsel, Chief Emeka Okpoko (SAN), the appellant said the trial judge, Justice Mojisola Dada erred in law when she held that the appellant was serving a prison term.

“The trial court failed to see that the applicant/appellant is not serving any prison term at all. The learned trial court did not appreciate that it is under judicial duty to concentrate on the fact and evidence presented before the court by the parties.

“The court failed to see the fact that there is no evidence at all from all the parties suggesting that the applicant is currently serving any prison term. That the court failed to act on the evidence placed before it,” Okpoko said.

The appellant also contended that the trial court erred in law when it suo motu raised the issue that the applicant is currently serving prison term without inviting counsel to address the court on the issue, insisting that it was trite that when a court raises any issue suo motu, the court was duty bound to call the parties to address it on the issues, particularly, the party that would suffer prejudice as a result of the issue raised suo motu.

He also urged the appellate court to allow the appeal and set aside the ruling of the lower court, admit the appellant to bail pending the conclusion of the trial at the lower court on the most liberal terms and make an order, directing the chief judge of the state to transfer the matter to another judge.”

The appellant had applied for bail for the third time, stating that there were proof of changed circumstances and that the alleged offence was bailable.

In an affidavit deposed to by the appellant’s wife, Uju Nwude, she averred that the judgment upon which the charge against her husband was predicated was obtained by fraud, adding that the appellant has aggravated health challenge.

But EFCC in its counter affidavit by Jonathan Pwol stated that all the applicants’ deposition were untrue and incorrect and urged the court to refuse the bail application.

Justice Dada in her ruling, denied the applicant bail and hinged her decision partly on the issue that he (the applicant) is currently serving a prison term, which according to the appellant, was not raised by either parties.