Buhari’s policies have failed Nigerians, says DPP chair

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—National chairman of the Democratic People’s Party, DPP, Gershom Benson, has blamed ”the people’s suffering” on the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari policies, since he took over the mantle of leadership three years ago.

Benson in a chat with Vanguard, faulted claim by the Presidency that agriculture had under the present government, witnessed a positive turn around, arguing that if the claim was true, Nigerians would not have been “dying of hunger and languishing in poverty as they do today.”

He also dismissed as “a fallacy” claims by the Federal Government that its rice revolution had created millions of jobs for the people, saying: “The government of Buhari claims that agriculture is doing very well and that rice cultivation has been turned around which means they have created jobs for the people. But all these claims are false and if there is any policy on agriculture whatsoever, it has failed.”

”There is too much hunger in the land because a lot of people have been displaced from their farms because of killings and various security threats in some part of the country.” The few people who are doing well have too much dependants to take care of and so what you have at the end of the day is increased poverty.

“Government policies have failed. They say we are out of recession but Nigerians are worse off today than they were three years ago. Per capita income is as low as it can be. So, why won’t people be poor? Nigerian successive governments owed contractors N3 trillion and this government has not make any effort as a policy to pay our indigenous contractors. If you pay half of that amount today, our economy would be revamped completely.”