Buhari commends Nigeria, Kuwait, relations

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Abuja commended the cordial relations between Nigeria and the State of Kuwait.

At an audience with the outgoing Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, Dr Abdulaziz Alsharrah at the State House, the President said relations between both countries were important not only at the bilateral level, but also as members of the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) in which they shared a common interest.

President Buhari, while thanking the outgoing ambassador for promoting good relations between Nigeria and the state of Kuwait, said he hoped that the cordial relations would translate into more active cooperation between the two countries.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu stated that the outgoing Ambassador Alsharrah, who thanked the government and people of Nigeria for maintaining good relations with his country, noted that there was still room to grow the relations.

He said he found his five-year tour of duty in Nigeria very rewarding and extended his country’s invitation to President Buhari for an official visit.