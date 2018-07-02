Budget 2018 : Power, Works & Housing ministry earmarks N10bn for public schools

…N9bn on vehicles, N4.4bn on computers, N4.4bn on security equipment, N793m on agric equipment

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Abuja—THE Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing is to spend N10, 065 billion on the construction of public schools.

Though it was provided for in the 2018 budget under code 23020107, but neither the nature of schools, names nor locations were provided.

As contained in the details of the 2018 budget, the ministry was also allocated N 9, 072 billion for the purchase of vehicles, out of its total allocation of N 714, 668 billion.

The ministry also got N19, 638 billion for the purchase of industrial equipment which were, however, unspecified.

According to the details of the budget, the ministry also planned to spend N4, 4 billion on purchase of computers and another N4, 434 billion on security equipment.

Strangely, N 793.9 million was earmarked for the purchase of agricultural equipment which was also not specified.

N378.421 million is to be spent on photocopying machines; N 380.330 million on teaching and learning equipment and another N 281, 726 million on medical equipment.

Of the total envelop of the ministry, personnel cost took N17.259 billion; overhead N 14.449 billion, bringing a total recurrent of N31.709 billion; while N 682. 959 billion was for capital projects.

Allocations to some of the major agencies under the ministry included National Rural Electrification Agency‘s personnel vote of 892, 961 million, overhead N 92, 027 million bringing total recurrent to N984, 989 million. Capital allocation was N39, 830 billion, thereby bringing it to a total budget of the agency to N 40,815 billion.

National Electricity Regulatory Commission received a capital vote of N 1,306 billion; while Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) was allocated a total of N 3,265 billion. This consisted of 1.904 billion for personnel, an overhead budget of N432, 241 million, thereby bringing total recurrent to N 2.336 billion, as well as a capital vote of N 928,970 million.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET) Plc were N30.640 billion and N22, 687billion, respectively.

The National Power Training Institute (NAPTI) was allocated a total of N1, 904 billion, consisting of N 781,216 million for personnel, and N 133,108 million for overhead, bringing total recurrent to N914.324 million and N989.912 million for capital.

Major power projects with substantial allocations included: the expansion and reinforcement of infrastructure in 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to reduce stranded generation capacity which was allocated N29.043 billion.

The counterpart funding for the 3, 050 MW Mambila Hydro power project got N8, 229 billion. Separate votes of N348, 527 million and N145, 219 million were also made for its consultancy services and Project Implementation Team, respectively.

Zungeru 700 MW Hydro Power Project got the sum of N7,070 billion for its consultancy service, monitoring and management, as well as, funding for other issues around it, including compensation, construction of access roads, resettlement, and allowance for military personnel who provide security for the project.

N 9,681 billion was earmarked for the counterpart funding of various transmission lines and sub-station projects being funded by donor agencies such as the World Bank, African Development Bank, Japanese JICA, ChinaExIM Bank, and the European Union.

The Kashimbilla Transmission got N3, 388 billion; while 10 MW Kastina Wind Farm was allocated N 487.366 million.