Breaking : Reps move to probe all recovered Abacha loot from 1998 till date

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-MEMBERS of the House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to set up an adhoc committee to investigate the recovered Gen Sani Abacha loot from 1998 till date.



To this end, the adhoc committee is expected to dig out all recoveries made and mode of payments, how the money was disbursed and report back to the House within the next six weeks.

This development was sequel to a motion under matters of public importance entitled: ‘Urgent Need To Stop The Federal Government From Expending The Last Tranche Of The Abacha Loot Or Any Recovered Loot At All Without Parliamentary Approval’, promoted by Rep Sunday Karimi, PDP, Kogi.

Details soon…