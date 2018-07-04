Boundary crisis : A-Ibom community raises alarm over renewed attack

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo — COMMUNITY leaders of Ikot Akpan Udo in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, raised the alarm over renewed attacks on them by youths of the neighbouring Amazaba villages in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the youths of Amazaba had stormed the river bank of Ikot Akpan Udo community, Monday afternoon, shooting sporadically in the air.

Sources from the area said the Amazaba youths retreated on noticing that Ikot Akpan Udo youths were already on alert.

The youth leader of Ikot Akpan Udo, Mr. Godswill Benson, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard, yesterday, said the Amazaba youths failed in their planned attack because they might have been tipped off that Ikot Akpan Udo youths were at alert.

Benson said the youths were always careful to ensure that the killings and destruction of their community witnessed few years ago when Amazaba people took them unawares did not happen again.

Benson said: “We started noticing the presence of Amazaba youths in the morning of Monday and we decided to remain calm and prepared in case they crossed the water to attack. But between 1p.m. and 2 p.m., they started shooting sporadically in the air just around the river bank side.”

“But we observed that after sometime they left. And we saw that they came in two speed boats. And when we heard the shooting, what we did was to make sure that our people remained calm because some people were already afraid and with the tension, some could run to the direction of the shooting and get harmed in an attempt to flee for safety.”

Also reacting, former youth leader of Ette Clan, Mr. Ubong Essien said: “They have been making such effort for some time now but they have not been able to penetrate Ikot Akpan Udo because the youths are very strong warriors.”

However, the village head of Ikot Akpan Udo Eteidung, Oscar Abel could not be reached at press time as his telephone line was unavailable.