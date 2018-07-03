Bizman petitions IGP over threat to life

By Evelyn Usman

A businessman, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye has raised the alarm over threat to his life by a policeman attached to the Federal Anti Robbery Squad, Adeniji Adele, Lagos, calling on the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, to intervene before the policeman made good his threat.

Speaking with Vanguard, the businessman alleged that the policeman, a Sergeant (name withheld), is working for some land grabbers.

According to him, trouble started after his company’s surveyor, Bayo Benson was recently arrested and detained at FEDSARS Adeniji Adele.

He said during the surveyor’s detention in the cell “ the Sergeant had in the presence of the surveyor and others that cared to listen, threatened that he is going to deal with me. When the surveyor finally gained freedom and reported what he was told to me, the surveyor was instructed to call the said police officer to be sure of what he was told. Behold, the officer did not mince words in repeating his determination and threat to me.”

It was gathered that there had been a lingering battle over ownership of a land in Ikorodu area of Lagos where the policeman was alleged to be taking side with the other party.

In a petition to the IGP, signed by Owoeye’s lawyer, Bayo Omoniyi, the Police boss was urged to caution his Sergeant, to serve as deterrent to other officers, as well as to instill public confidence in the squad.

The petition reads in part: “What is more worrisome is that our client has not been accused of any offence that attracts capital punishment of death and even if that were to be so, we do not think it is within the province of the officer to carry out such sentence. He (policeman) has boasted of several extra judicial killings in which he had been involved without any repercussion and that our client would just be one of the several.”

“We strongly view this as unbecoming of an officer saddled with such responsibility of protecting citizens to turn around and threatening those he was being told to protect. In this circumstance, it will be too great a risk for our client to submit himself to any investigation being handled by an investigator, who is already threatening him with death.”

“My client demands that the entire case be retrieved and taken from Special Anti Robbery Squad, Adeniji Adele to other departments of the Police to investigate.”

When Vanguard contacted the FSARS, Adeniji Adele, this reporter was requested to see the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge.

But he was not in when this reporter visited.