Bayelsa to sign GMoU with Shell on Gbarain/Ubie Gas plant

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Government is to sign a Global Memorandum of Understanding with Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, on the multi-billion naira Gbarain/Ubie Gas plant project, which is its largest investment in Africa.

Missionary Attaché in Irish Embassy, Father Kevin O’Hara, made this known during a visit to the state deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rted), in Yenagoa.

He stressed the need for oil companies to adopt international standards in their operations in Niger Delta as obtained in their parent headquarters in the western world.

Father O’Hara said he had been interfacing with communities in Niger Delta and called on oil companies to improve their relations with host communities to bring about lasting peace and stability.

His words: “Very soon, SPDC is going to sign a GMoU with Gbarain/Ekpetiama cluster communities. This is the biggest multi-million dollar project in Africa in your backyard. Therefore, your people should be benefitting very well.”

Also speaking, the state Deputy Governor, Jonah expressed the government’s preparedness to partner the international community in seeking ways the state can benefit maximally from the oil and gas industry.