Arraign Kanu or hand him over to British govt, IPOB urges FG

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has asked the Federal Government to complete its current theatricals on the whereabouts of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by either charging him to court or handing him over to the British government.

IPOB spoke in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in Enugu, yesterday.

The statement read in part: “With recent leaked intelligence on the whereabouts of our leader, widely reported on all major news platforms, exposing where the Nigerian government kept our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we expect the same Nigerian Army that abducted him to charge him to court or release him to the British government.

“Despite the best efforts of Aso Rock propaganda unit, in concert with some lazy Igbo people (Igbo Efulefus) to sweep the deadly army invasion of Isiama Afaraukwu on September 14, 2017 that resulted in the death of 28 people, under the carpet, this timely intelligence information has nailed their lies to the mast for the world to see.

“It is now clear to all and sundry that orchestrated sightings of our leader in Cameroon, Ghana, Niger Delta creeks, Malaysia, London and other weird and wonderful places were lies concocted and planted in mainstream Nigeria media to fool and confuse the public.”