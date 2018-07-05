APC plots to shut Akure airport to disrupt our rally— PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday raised the alarm over what it described as a move by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in sync with the federal government, to stop its governorship election rally in Ekiti State today.

The party also accused the Ondo state government of working in collusion with the federal government to disrupt the movement of its members to Ado-Ekiti, who had been invited to participate in the rally. Part of the plot, according to the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan is to shut down the Akure airport in the guise of carrying out routine maintenance, warning however that regardless of the moves, the State was PDP’s to lose.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s secretariat on Wednesday, Ologbondiyan called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the federal government to perish the thought of disrupting the activities of the PDP ahead of the Ekiti polls that is barely more than a week away. “Information available to our party, the PDP, shows that the federal government is going to shut down the Akure airport tomorrow (today) to ensure that members of our party in large numbers that have been invited for the rally do not have access to Ado-Ekiti.

“We are also aware via information made available to us that the Ondo state government is planning to take earth-moving equipment to Akure/Ado-Ekiti road and by so doing, stop our members from accessing Ado-Ekiti where our rally will hold,” said the publicity scribe. Efforts to get the Ondo State Government to react to the allegations were yesterday unsuccessful as the state commissioner for information Mr. Yemi Olowalabi did not pick his calls and a text message on the issue did not receive a response.