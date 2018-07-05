Alaba Lawson, Bala Usman, others to be honoured at Global SMEs summit

By Elizabeth Uwandu

LAGOS—The President of the Nigerian Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson, Mrs Hadiza Bala Usman, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, and Dr. Boniface Anaebonam, Founder, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarding and Logistics (NAGAF), will be conferred with Honorary Doctoral Degree in Entrepreneurship at a two day Global SME’s Summit holding at NECA HOUSE, Ikeja Central Business District on July 6th and 7th, 2018 by 9am.

Other awardees include Honourable Akeem Apatira, Alhaji Umar Audu Bida, Pastor Omojuwa Collins. etc

In a press release in Lagos on Monday signed by Professor G.D. Singh, President of the University of Entrepreneurship and Technology (UET) Delaware, USA said the awardees had distinguished themselves in their various areas of endeavors and so deserved to be honored.

Professor Singh said the Summit, which is first of its kind is sponsored by the University of Entrepreneurship and Technology, Delaware, USA in partnership with the Institute of Company and Commercial Accountant of Nigeria (ICCA) and Asian – African Chamber of Commerce.

He said the summit, among other things, will help to build a virile economy that is privately driven; assisting SME’s in keeping proper accounting records in other to provide statistical information which will assist governments at all levels in their economic planning and will also help Federal, State and Local Governments increase their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by dragging SME’s into the tax net of government.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye is expected to be the Special Guest of Honor to be joined by the Minister of Agriculture of Sierraleon Hon. Joseph Ndanema and his Minister of Trade counterpart Hon. Peter Bayoku Conteh.