Aggrieved ex-militants write Buhari, Dokubo over 5yrs suit on non-inclusion

By Onozure Dania

No fewer than 18 former militant leaders from three states of the Niger Delta region have sent a protest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged disobedience by the Presidential Amnesty Office to orders of the court in the ongoing five years litigation over their non-inclusion.

They also called on the current Presidential Amnesty boss, Prof Charles Dokubo to intervene in their case.

The 18 aggrieved ex-militant leaders, drawn from Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states, who had embraced amnesty under the Third Phase, warned that though they embraced amnesty in 2012 and had taken their grievances to a Federal High Court in suit number FHC/YNG/CS/102/2013 in compliance with the peace preached by the Federal Government, the failure of the Amnesty programme to obey court order was provocative.

The protest letter endorsed by the aggrieved ex-militants Asenekiri Oyinle, Trydi Okpeke, Angiama-Owei Oyindoubra, John Government, Henry Gomoromo, John Sawyer, Dollar Motor, Selebi Ayowei, Bobra Angese, Ekerebi Umber and others noted that the failure of the Presidential Amnesty Office, under Kingsley Kuku and Brig. General Paul Boroh (retd), to comply with several court directives to appear before the court or find ways to settle out of court with the ex-militants was provoking renewed tension and frustration among the youths.