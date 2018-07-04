Addax celebrates Nigerian content achievements, graduates 11 trainees

Addax Petroleum rolled out the drums on Friday in Lagos to celebrate the feats it had recorded in the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

This year’s edition of the Nigerian Content awareness day was titled “Building Nigerian Content: Our Collective Assignment”.It also featured the graduation of two geosciences interns and nine trainees under the Addax/Rumoulf HCDT programme.Delivering the opening remarks at the event, Acting Managing Director, Addax Petroleum, Mr. Yonghong Chen affirmed the company’s commitment to promoting Nigerian Content in its operations and ensuring compliance with the provisions of the NOGICD Act.

He said, “I know we are doing well with Nigerian Content; we have not earned any infraction from the Board and to us this is one thing we are proud of. We have institutionalized Nigerian Content and taken it to the next level by producing NC nuggets that will be displayed on all the desks to serve as reminders to staff.”

He appreciated the support of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), particularly in granting timely approvals of documents that concern operations and asked that such efforts be intensified.

The General Manager, Projects Certification and Authorization Division (PCAD), NCDMB, Engr. Paul Zuhumben represented the Executive Secretary, Engr Simbi Wabote at the event and commended Addax’s tenacity at organizing the Nigerian Content awareness day annually.He said the programme affords Addax the opportunity to showcase positive strides it had made, celebrate achievements, plan towards future opportunities and make the best of the NOGICD Act 2010 to further grow local content.Zuhumben informed that the Board has commenced the implementation of the Nigerian Content 10-year strategic road map which was developed with the intent of deepening Nigerian Content in the oil and gas industry.He stated that a key target of the road map is to increase Nigerian Content from the current level of 28 percent to 70 percent by 2027.

He underscored the need for Addax to give Nigerian Content its deserved attention by ensuring that it is driven by top management. “I implore Addax to structure the NC Department just like HSE or QA/QC. This will give support to the Federal Government’s Executive Order 005 on local content and also strengthen the NC implementation.”