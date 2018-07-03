Access Bank wins 2018 Nigeria Healthcare award

Access Bank has emerged winner of the Nigerian HealthCare Excellence Award, NHEA, for ‘Outstanding CSR Health Project of the Year. The Awards ceremony was held on Friday, June 22 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

The award was presented to Access Bank in recognition of its strong contribution to sustainable health projects, and its progress and commitment to embedding sustainability in its business operations whilst driving sustainable development across communities it serves.

NHEA is an initiative of Global Health Project and Resources in Partnership with Anadach group. The annual Nigerian HealthCare Excellence Award is organised to recognise and commend organisations that have made laudable contributions towards the growth and development of the Nigerian health care sector.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Bank, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Head Sustainability, Access Bank, said, “Through our strategic investment in health as part of our commitment to impacting the lives of people in communities around us, we have been able to address key health challenges like malaria, HIV/AIDS, cancer, tuberculosis amongst others.