Academic city college, Ghana to partner Nigerian companies for manpower development

The President of Academic City College; a private University in Accra, Ghana, Dr. Fred McBagonluri has said training and manpower development will be the key panacea that will take Africa to the next level in technology and other aspects of human development in the coming years.

Dr. McBagonluri, who is on a four-day working visit to Nigeria, made this assertion during a courtesy visit to the management of Coleman Technical Industries Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading cable manufacturers at their corporate headquarter in Lagos.

The visitor who was received by Engr Michael Onofowokan, Executive Director of the company said he was happy to be in Nigeria to discuss areas of strategic mutual benefits between the University and corporate organizations especially in the areas of corporate social responsibility (CSR); such as students’ scholarship programmes, personnel training/development amongst others.

Dr. McBagonluri said the University will collaborate with corporate organizations by offering training and scholarship awards for exceptional students especially in engineering courses; and in exchange, the university will also send its students for internship and other hands-on training to such corporate organizations. He said Academic City College offers a holistic education to create well-rounded minds who can proactively and conscientiously contribute to local and global development.

Responding, Engr Michael Onofowokan described the visit as timely and a welcome development for Nigerian corporate organizations to avail their staff the huge training opportunities that the institution offers for career development.

Engr. Onofowokan said his organization will work with the institution by taking full advantage of the training opportunities available at the College for its staff and other executive personnel to boost productivity and enhance the company’s bottomline.

The visiting Academic City College President further revealed to his host that the University also places high premium on innovation and entrepreneurship which are deemed core to students’ foundational learning and development. Based on this philosophy, Dr. McBagonluri said the institution always aims to imbibe in all their students the drive to be leaders of thought and initiators of ideas.

The University Don said currently the institution offers only undergraduate programmes for now and is opened to Nigerian students desirous of experiential learning and quality education in the fields of Engineering, Business, Information Technology, and Communication Arts; adding that Academic City College is changing tertiary learning in Africa with activity-based learning and premium teaching talent, complemented by the institution’s new state-of-the-art campus.

Other key companies Dr. McBagonluri visited include: Medallion Communications and e-Stream Networks, two telecommunication engineering giants that are playing vital roles in the Nigerian telecommunications space to explore areas of synergies and partnerships.

The visiting Don also had meetings with the executives of few select top schools in Lagos which include British International School, Greensprings Schools, Dowen College, Lekki British International School, Halifield College and Atlantic Hall School.

While rounding off his visit to Nigeria, Dr. McBagunluri and the Academic City College representative in Nigeria, Miss Sandra Plangtok both had an open day session with enthusiastic parents and students who were keen at studying at the Academic City College in Ghana.