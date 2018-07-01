Abia APC crisis deepens as court insists on Nwankpa’s sack

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE crisis rocking the Abia State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has deepened following the insistence of Justice Okoroafor of Abia High Court sitting at Okpuala Ngwa that his order sacking the Donatus Nwankpa-led executive committee of the party in the state subsists, maintaining that Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe remains the state chairman of the party.

Justice Okoroafor insisted that until a higher court upturns his sack order, it remains valid and the implication is that the Emma Ndukwe factional executive committee being supported by Chief Ikechi Emenike remains the authentic leadership of the party in Abia State.

The Nwankpa group did not did approach the Court Appeal to appeal Okoroafor’s decision but rather raised a motion before the same Judge asking him to set aside his ruling and for a stay of execution of the judgment, a demand Justice Okoroafor rejected in ruling last Thursday.

While ruling on the application to reverse his judgment, he berated the Nwankpa faction for describing his judgment as “kangaroo”, saying it was “most irresponsible and reprehensible of them to describe the ruling of the court as kangaroo”.

He said the court does not exercise its powers to aid those who ridicule the court and turn back to seek justice, insisting that those seeking justice must do that with equity.

He came hard on the sacked former chairman, Nwankpa for describinghis judgment as “a kangaroo judgment”, and warned that “nobody can ridicule the court”.

According to him, a “kangaroo court” means a court operated by mobs or prisoners in jail”, saying tha it was the height of disgrace to describe a court in that manner.

“The Order of the Court [sacking Nwankpa executive] remains valid. The failure of the defendants to appeal against the judgment renders it subsisting. The application is hereby dismissed”, the Judge ruled and adjourned to September 26 for further hearing in the matter.

The judgment was made before the various congresses of the party which made the teams sent from Abuja to split into two on arrival to Umuahia, with the chairman supervising the congresses organized by Nwankpa faction while the secretary of the committee and her team supervised the congresses organized by the Ndukwe faction.

However, in the course of his ruling, Justice Okoroafor admonished both parties to make peace among themselves, saying that the altercations among them makes nonsense of the motto of their party which is justice, peace and unity.

Vanguard learned that all the delegates elected by both factions were not allowed to participate in the party’s last national convention to avoid litigation that could truncate the outcome of the convention. Only statutory delegates from the State were allowed to participate.