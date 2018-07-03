48-yr-old paedophile bags 60 years imprisonment



By Abdulwahab Abdulah

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday, sentenced a 48-year-old man, Adelaja Olaide, to 60 years imprisonment for defiling a seven-year-old primary two pupil.

Justice Sybil Nwaka, who convicted the paedophile, described him as an ‘animal.’

The convict, Olaide, a driver who resides at 17, Itun Oluwo Street, Ketu, Ejirin, Lagos, was convicted of a charge of defilement, which according to prosecution was committed on June 27, 2015.

Reviewing the case, the court stated that “this defendant is 48 years old and the court has convicted him of the offence of defiling an eight-year-old based on the overwhelming evidence of four prosecution witnesses and the medical report.

“This defendant can best be described as an animal without conscience.

“He has destroyed the life of this girl-child and she can never remain the same mentally, physically and emotionally.

“This defendant is not fit to walk on our streets; he is best described as a predator and should be locked up.

“I hereby sentence him to 60 years in prison without an option of fine.”

The prosecutor, Mr. Babajide Boye, who is a Chief State Counsel, said the convict committed the offence at his residence in Lagos.

He added that “the convict, who is a neighbour to the complainant’s family, lured the child (name withheld) to his apartment where he forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.”