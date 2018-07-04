2019: Turaki promises extra S-East state as part of his restructuring package

LAGOS — PRESIDENTIAL aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Tanimu Turaki, yesterday, promised to promote the creation of an additional state in the Southeast as part of his overall commitment towards restructuring.



Turaki made the promise in Lagos during an interactive session with the Lagos State chapter of the party at the state secretariat.

Speaking in response to questions by party members on his commitment to restructuring, Turaki said that “he would promote the creation of an additional state in the Southeast as part of his overall approach to restructure the country.”

“I believe in restructuring whether from the perspective of federalism, devolution of power, resource control, of creation of additional states.”

Following observation by party members that Lagos State despite having the busiest port in the country had never produced a managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, he promised that the next Managing Director of NPA under his administration would come from Lagos State.

While welcoming the Turaki team, Chairman of Lagos State PDP, Mr Salvador said: “We are going to support your ambition as far as PDP Lagos is concerned.”