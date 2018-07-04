2019: INEC blows hot, vows to track sellers of PVCs

…Says, We’re far ahead of mischief makers

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has assured of a credible, free and fair general elections next year, disclosing of measures to safeguard the electoral process, including tracking those behind the purported hawking of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs in some online sales portals.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a consultative meeting with leaders of political parties also warmed politicians to stop seeing the commission as a political party or its personnel as political rivals.

He said the commission is far ahead of mischief makers who may want to subvert the process through making bogus claims or trying to compromise its officials.

“The Commission is aware that as we approach the 2019 general elections there will be a lot of interest in our activities for virtuous and malicious reasons. Only a few days ago, Nigerians were legitimately outraged by the image of a blank PVC advertised by an offshore Company for purchase in the open market.

Within few hours, we contacted the online platform responsible for the advert which promptly removed it. What Nigerians may not know is that it was not a single advertiser. A second company was forced to remove a similar advert and only this morning, the third one was withdrawn.

We have extracted a commitment from alibaba.com to stop this unwholesome practice forthwith and will continue to work with the security agencies to track down those responsible for the advert as well as any prospective buyer of which there are none so far.

We suspect that many dubious enterprises will keep trying openly and in the dark web. We

have anticipated these challenges and we are far ahead of the mischief makers.

Our security source codes are not only robust but continuously enhanced. We wish to reassure Nigerians that our sensitive and non-sensitive materials, processes and procedures are secure”, he stated.