2019: Ethiope fed constituency youths endorse Ofomola/Okowa

Jesse— As the 2019 general election draws nearer, no fewer than 3000 youths in Ethiope federal constituency, Delta State, yesterday, held a solidarity rally where they unanimously endorsed Mr Onome Ofomola for House of Representatives for Ethiope federal constituency.

Speaking through their leaders, Wilson Egbri and Kingsley Ejairu, they passed a confidence vote in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his second term bid and Ofomola’s bid to contest for the House of Representatives seat, noting that “both men have the pains of the common man at heart and will represent their interest better.”

The youths said they were “tired of old faces in the political sphere of Delta State, who have abused their offices and have not brought commensurate dividend of democracy to the state.

“Ofomola is the only aspirant in the race that has a blue-print of what he wants to achieve and how he is going to achieve them when given the mandate, to bring the dividend of democracy to the people.”

“Also, Okowa’s and Ofomola’s manifestos which include, anti-grazing bill, state policing bill, anti-pollution bill, social benefit bill, 10 years tax holiday to green energy companies etc, will go a long way to put the region in the part of peace.

“Both men have done well hence they deserve our support. With both men we are safe. Also the Ofomola’s industrialization plan for Ethiope if given the mandate is amazing as it will create jobs for the people of Ethiope and environs.”