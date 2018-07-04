Breaking News
2019 Elections: Ali calls for reform of political parties

On 3:10 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments
By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—A legal luminary, Yusuf Ola-Olu Alli, SAN, has said  corruption has made it difficult   for the country to enjoy good governance, even as he condemned the current political system in the country.

Speaking  in Ilorin, yesterday on the state of the nation, he called for return of powers of the political parties to the hands of the people like in the first republic where members of the political parties collectively funded the parties.

According to him, “In the first republic, the people decide for the political parties, not like now that few financiers of the parties, decide the fate of members. In those period, when members attend ward meetings, they come with their party dues,because that is what make them  members. So, they have the courage to look at any party leaders eye balls to eye balls and tell them the truth.”

He stressed that corruption was not only about financial impropriety but also involved other  practices that deprive people benefits of good governance.

The lawyer  insisted that the only way to get rid of nepotism and favouritism in government was to go back to the kind of politics   played in the first republic where, according to him,   no individual or group of some individuals saw themselves as the owners of the party.

 


