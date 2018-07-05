2019: Akala joins Oyo governorship race

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN— FORMER Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, yesterday, declared his interest in contesting the governorship election in 2019. He said this in his Bodija residence in Ibadan.

Akala dumped his former political party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and pitched his tent with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

He said: “I, Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala, having communed with my creator, the Almighty God, my immediate family and critical stakeholders, do solemnly offer myself to contest for the governorship seat of Oyo state come 2019. So, help me, God.

“For quite some time now, I have been inundated by telephone calls, text messages from well-meaning citizens, corporate bodies, political associates and friends alike to stage a comeback to the governorship seat of our dear state”.

“I make bold to say emphatically and unequivocally that my laudable accomplishments in virtually all sectors speak volume and without mincing words had earned me the sobriquet of ‘Oyato’ governor.”

Otunba Akala commended the incumbent governor in the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi for piloting the affairs of the state for the past seven years.

“I must commend him for remarkable projects most especially the areas that people found tough to venture into.”