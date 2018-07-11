11 Plc rewards loyal customers, promise to expand scheme

Customers of 11 plc formerly Mobil oil Nigeria plc, from the Western part of the country who participated in the ongoing “Mobil Peel and Win promo and raffle draws for Mobil Super 1000 4Litre range of lubricants,” had a field day last week as they carted away various gift items in the first draw held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The raffle draw witnessed by senior officials of the company and the Ibadan Zone of the consumer protection council (CPC), saw over fifty customers going home with gift items ranging from engineering tools, gas cookers, generating sets, motorcycle, Tricycle, popular called Keke NAPEP, as well as cash prices.

The event which is the first series of Mobil Peel and Win promo and raffle draw is designed to reward lubricants consumers who are loyal to the Mobil Brand of Lubricant.

In his welcome address, Manager, Lubricant Sales and Marketing of 11 plc, Steve Ezendiokwere, said the promo is a part of the company’s efforts to appreciate their loyal customers as well as an opportunity to interface with them.

He promised that the company will not only continue to was engage in marketing promotions of this nature, but assured that the draws of the promo will be held in all the six geopolitical zone of the country.

Expatiating the rationale behind the promo, he said, “The Mobil ‘Peel and Win’ promotion was conceived as our little way of rewarding those end-users with enduring faith in the Mobil brand; such end-users who have truly demonstrated their loyalty to the brand despite the lure of some cheap and low quality lubricants in our market.

“These categories of end-users include the car owners, motorcycle and tricycle owners/riders, generator operators/owners and most importantly auto-repairers and mechanics who constitute the membership of Nigeria Automobile and Technicians Association (NATA). We are indeed grateful for their unwavering patronage and loyalty to our premium engine oil, the Mobil Super 1000 x1 20W-50.

Speaking on the implications of the promo in the phase of recent developments in the company, he said the move is a clear testimony that things are beginning to change for better.

“This development is coming following the recent management restructuring that gave birth to a more business inclined, refocused and reenergized organization, by name 11Plc; formerly known as, Mobil Oil Nigeria plc,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the lucky winners, the duo of Oruponle, a police officer and winner of the motorcycle, and Mrs. Abiola Philips, winner of the Keke Napap, commended the company for the transparency in the exercise.

While lauding the development they state that the items they have won will go a long way to support their businesses and contributing immensely to their financial well being.

Shedding more light on product being promoted, the Managing Director, 11 Plc, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, described the Mobil lubricant brand is one that can be trusted to deliver value for money to consumers.

“We pride ourselves with the very high quality of our lubricants. Our assurances to you, the end-user, is that every Mobil brand of engine oil is professionally engineered and blended for the latest engine technology, the ideal product for newer engines or older ones in good conditions, delivering our best all-round performance,” he said.

He added that, “They provide and support extended engine service, leading to some cost-savings, and with other value-added benefits to users in different areas of interest.”

The 11Plc management is poised and strongly determined, more than ever before, to continue to make available to the teeming end-users, our high quality engine oils in this market.

“This is our covenant with you, the customer. This commitment is without the exclusion of other Mobil lubricant brands engineered for other specific applications. 11Plc will continue to be the leader in providing quality lubricants and lubrication supporting services in Nigeria.

“These have set us apart from competition; something we have been known for doing more than one hundred years in this economy and will continue to do for many years to come. This is because we are better placed to do so now.”

“More than even before, we are committed to doing so in the years ahead. We have the right manpower, a determined management and the Lube Oil Blending Plant (LOBP) that is currently being overhauled through major improvements in technology running into billions of Naira massive investments to make the given assurances above doubly assured.”

Oyebanji, who further lauded customers for patronage, expressed appreciation to everyone who have used and still uses the Mobil brand of quality engine oil.