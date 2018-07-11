11 die of cholera in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—No fewer than 11 persons were said to have been killed by cholera outbreak, which hit six local government areas of Katsina State.

It was gathered that five out of the 11 persons died in Funtua Local Government, while the remaining six died in Kusada Local Government.

Contacted, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Mariatu Usman, confirmed the incident in Kusada, but advised Vanguard to contact the Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Idris Muhawiya.

According to her, “we knew of the outbreak in Kusada since last week. Adequate steps have been taken to curtail the spread including public enlightenment, live phone-in radio/TV programmes, on-the-spot assessment by the state epidemiologist and his team, and provision of drugs and commodities for the treatment of patients free of charge.”

At press time, efforts to reach the Executive Secretary, SPHCA, Dr. Muhawiya, for comments on the development proved abortive.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “As at June 29 and 30, the death figure from cholera stood at 11 from 132 cases recorded in six local government areas of the state.

“We are already fully on ground to curb the spread of the disease.”

Meanwhile, the outbreak was said to have been recorded in six local government areas of Funtua, 40 cases; Kusada, 83; Kaita, three; Ingawa, four; Kankia, one, and Katsina, one.