Zamfara killings: 3,500 IDPs flee to Katsina

KATSINA—No fewer than 3,500 residents of Zamfara State have fled to neighbouring villages in Katsina State, following reported cases of killings and other atrocities by suspected armed bandits and cattle rustlers.

The activities of the rustlers have rendered the persons internally displaced and currently seeking refuge in IDP camp in Dansabau village in Kankara local government area of the state.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has since paid a visit on the displaced persons at the IDP camp where he pledged government’s assistance to them.

Governor Masari assured that government would assist them till security the area improved for them to return home.

He, therefore, called on relevant authorities to hasten the restoration of peace in the affected areas, so that the displaced persons could go back home.

The governor said: “We are ready as a government to assist anyone from any country or state that wants to seek refuge in Katsina.

“We are also ready to assist the IDPs from Zamfara State and we’ll make effort to do so in any way we can till they go back to their respective communities.

“But a lot would depend on security situation back where they came from. Until then, we’ll continue to provide for them.

“We also appeal to the villagers around to continue to accommodate them in brotherhood as all of them are the same people, the same language, culture and religion.

“We encourage them to support them because they are afflicted in situation beyond their control and I hope the authorities will quicken the restoration of peace and security in their areas so they can go back home.”

On efforts put in place to address the menace, Governor Masari said work was ongoing to construct a road from the state to link with some of the troubled villages in Zamfara, adding that on completion, it would help reduce some of security challenges experienced in the area.