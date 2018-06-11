You’ve no right to speak for APC, Abe tells Ojukaye

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Senator Magnus Abe, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, has said that the new Chairman of the party, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, does not have right to speak for the APC.

Abe, who represents Rivers South-East senatorial district at the National Assembly, maintained that Amachree’s election had been voided by a competent court of law, describing him as a factional chairman.

Abe, during a visit of the new party executives to Gokana Local Government Area of the state, his LGA, urged them to remain peaceful.

Abe said: “I urge Ogoni people every where to remain peaceful and law-abiding in the face of provocation as the Flagg-Amachree-led factional executive of the party organises a rally in Gokana.”

Abe, in a statement in Port Harcourt by his spokesperson, Parry Benson, said that the move was intended to provoke the peace-loving people of Gokana against themselves for selfish political gains.