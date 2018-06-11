Youths drum up support for Oshiomole’s chairmanship

The Nigerian Youths under the umbrella of “Advocate for Change” had resolved to throw their weight behind the person of Comrade Adams Oshiomole in what they tagged: “Changing the narratives for a prosperous Nigeria.”

The secretary of the group, Com. Eyengho Besidone, why speaking to news men during a forum meeting in Kaduna, called on Nigerians most especially the youths to be more conscious of their political base and support as only leaders with positive antecedent shall henceforth emerge in all aspect of the political space as it stand come June 23rd 2018.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, shall be witnessing what we called the rejuvenation of a glorious era,!!” Besidone said.

He continued: “Our party the APC has been in turmoil after winning the 2015 general election as a result of that critic had ended up lambasting us with all sort of verbs, very common among that is the unpreparedness to take over and post election controversies.

“I have always told everyone that cares to listen, the progressives are supporting comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Not because Chief Odigie Oyegun is not good enough but because we need a better candidate.”

But peradventure any one knows he is a better candidate in exception of Comrade Oshiomhole for the job at this critical time let that person come and vie for the position, as delegates we shall support that person, in the interim and in the absence of none We shall make do with the better (Oshomhole) why waiting for the best.

However, the recent signed law by the president tagged the not too young to rule, is evident to the Nigerian youths that president Mohamadu Buhari is more concerned of our welfare than any other, Comrade is a man with tested track record and very strong potential to move our party forward, the youths will by no means be distracted in ensuring he emerged, we are in the season of wealth transfer marking the end of a regime tagged “the old order” Taking over is the slogan, victory come 2019 is the mandate, Redeeming Nigeria from the hands of Corrupt Leaders, building a viable economy and providing a secured nation is the vision. this is why we are standing strongly behind him.

Without mincing words the man in question is a square peg in a square component, I assure you the Formal is not just a man of policy and framework but he shall in turn bring that to bear in the party structure and once that is achieved same template can be transferred to the National system… talking about change he is a true representative of change and this is the desire of the Nigeria youth…

Apparently, our resolved to vote in a National Chairman with a very strong, efficient, dynamic and great ideological modus operandi whose intent is to reposition the party structure to win elections in all states of the federation, a field marshal in struggle. He will not only rescue our party from the hands of traders but will also give a face lift to the party… where democratic ideology will be upheld, where the zeal to winning election is prioritized… candidate with capacity shall emerge in primaries and finally bring to bear purposeful leadership devoid of sentiment in a bid to ensuring a paradigm shift we have longed waited for is established in our great party and Nigeria at large.