Youths blame Gov Ayade, NBC over Ebonyi, C’River crisis

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—YOUTHS under the aegis of Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum comprising Ebonyi, Izzi and Abakaliki local government areas of the state yesterday, blamed the lingering inter-communal clashes between Igbeagu Izzi people in Izzi LGA and Ukele, Yala LGA of Cross River State on the lackadaisical attitude of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state and the leadership of the National Boundary Commission, NBC in the country.

Briefing Journalists in Abakaliki, the president of Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum, Hon. Ben Nwovu who regretted that the crisis degenerated to the level it is presently, condemned the killing of innocent Izzi people in the affected villages in Izzi LGA of the state.

According to him, the displaced persons were suffering because the intervention by the state government to cushion the effect of the crisis was not enough even as he called on the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to come to the aid of the displaced persons in the state.

Nwovu further blamed the National Boundary Commission, NBC, for not responding to boundary issues in the country, noting that if permanent demarcation had been created since the dispute began in 2005, the land disputes between Ebonyi and Cross River could have been a thing of the past.

“I condemn totally the crisis between Ukele in Cross River State and Igbeagu in Izzi Local Government Area. I condemn it in the strongest terms because such crisis should not arise now. Whatever is the matter, both sides should liaise with relevant authorities to resolve their differences.

“As the president of the clan, I have gone to my people and they have assured me that they will not go for a reprisal attack. But it has become obvious that the people of Ukele cannot allow our people to sleep with their two eyes closed.

“With the recent intervention of the governor of Ebonyi State, we thought the crisis has ended. But immediately the governor left the area, the Cross River people come back to attack them yesterday.”