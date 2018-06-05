Youth, women empowerment key to Nigeria’s economic growth – PDP chieftain

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ja’afaru Sa’ad, on Tuesday said Nigeria must invest massively on the development of its youth and women to generate sustainable economic growth and development.

Sa’ad, who is the Galadiman Ruwan Zazzau in Kaduna State, said in an interview with Newsmen in Kaduna that government at all levels must focus on the youth and give them a sense of direction.

According to him, the country’s economy has remained in bad shape because the government had neglected the most productive section of the population who have the key unlock Nigeria’s untapped economic potentials.

“Therefore, government at all levels must focus more attention on building the productive capacity of the youth and women, through the provision of quality education and opportunities to exploits their talents.

“This is because our survival as a nation lies on the shoulders of our youth who are the leaders of tomorrow and our women who nurture the younger generation.

“To build a viable and sustainable economy largely depends on the kind of training, opportunities and empowerment the government provides to the most productive class, that is the youth and women.”

Sa’ad suggested the establishment of a youth and women bank that would offer credit and finance new businesses that would keep the economy running.

The PDP chieftain chided the Kaduna State Government for expending N10 billion on school feeding in eight months in 2016, saying that the colossal amount would have made more impact if it was invested in entrepreneurship development for women and youth.

He called on the state government to focus on the youth so as to halt the recurring security challenges across the state.

“The government should, therefore, see youth and women as crucial resources for development; any state that cannot develop its human resources and create enabling environment for its people is doomed.

“Not only that, the state should diversify its revenue base to reduce over dependence on federal allocation; the states should invest in solid minerals and agriculture for industrial development.

“It should also rejuvenate state owned companies like the Kachia Ginger Company, Zaria Pharmaceuticals and Ikara Food Processing Company to provide job opportunities, “he said.

On security, Sa’ad suggested the use of the carrot and stick approach to contain the problem.

“The government needs to find out where it got it wrong and address it. Some of the issues will not be tackled by the use of force, but moral persuasion to dig out the challenges and tackle them headlong,” he said.

He also called on the state government to do something about the current polarisation of the state along religious and ethnic lines, adding that the development if not address would tear the state apart.