Young Ministers’ competition targets future leaders

by Moses Nosike

In order to prepare Nigerian kiddies, our leaders of tomorrow for different ministerial positions, Kiddies Vision in collaboration with Seven Star Tissue Paper and others have organised prizes for students who won during the Young Ministers Competition grand finale season 5.

According to the host, Mrs. Nnenna Umeohia, “we are here to celebrate winners of Young Ministers Competition, and we are here to give them their award after the stress of the competition.

Mrs Umeohia said that, Young Ministers Competition was established to test the intelligence of Nigerian students on how well they know the country and as well enlighten these young Nigerians on the functions, the organs and the activities of government, facts and histories of the country so as to guide these future leaders towards societal and good governance. “Also, the purpose of this competition is to nurture young Nigerians on excellent leadership and to set innovative ways of educating Nigerians through media.

She further said that the competition which today is the grand finale is a 32-week television show which focuses on five selected ministerial seats and five selected commissioner seats respectively. The ministerial seats focus on selected federal portfolios and their policies which is competed for by secondary school students while the commissioner seats which focus at these same portfolios and policies at the state level is competed for by primary school pupils.

In addition, Mrs. Agina Amaka, a proprietress in one of the Nursery and Primary Schools in Satellite Town, Lagos, said, “I’m here today because of the Young Ministers Competition Grand Finale Seasons 5. We are club members and we have been participating. My children competed for all the ministerial seats and I believe today, my children will go home with something big.

The programme has been a wonderful experience. Kiddies Vision Club in collaboration with Seven Stars Tissue had been organising this programme and it has been educative, very interactive and my children look forward all the time to see Young Ministers Competition. It attracts a lot of prizes, cash and other the rest.

In the vein, CEO, Seven Stars Tissue Paper, Mr. Eric Ni, said, “the reason we are here today, is to celebrate with our children under our education foundation; as we know, children are the leaders of tomorrow, teaching and learning are critical in their future. We care and share our love, we found out that some children lack education due to the economic meltdown in the world, but we are willing to put our hands together and help one another not only in business but also in the up bringing of the children.